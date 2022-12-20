Priyanka Chopra Shares Holiday Photos of Nick Jonas and Daughter in New Jersey
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter is gearing up for the holiday season! On Monday, Chopra took to Instagram to show off moments from their daughter, Malti’s, pre-Christmas activities in New Jersey.
"Perfect winter days ❤️ Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️," the 40-year-old actress captioned the photo carousel. The Baywatch star’s post led with a picture of her sneaking a mirror selfie while her husband was occupied in the background.
Chopra’s post also included moments with their 11-month-old daughter. In another picture, she and her baby girl were bundled up while they took a walk around the neighborhood. In the next picture, the mother-daughter duo took in the lights on the houses.
Unlike previous pictures, Chopra didn’t cover her baby girl’s face with an emoji. However, her full face wasn’t visible in the pictures.
On her Instagram Story, Chopra gave her followers a look at her and Malti's outfits. The Quantico alum and her daughter posed in the mirror and showed off their winter outfits.
"Fit for the day," she wrote over the picture.
The white heart emoji on Malti’s face made its return on her Stories in a picture of her and Malti showing off their winter weather gear.
Jonas and Chopra’s holiday comes on the heels of their four-year wedding anniversary.
"And just like that it’s been 4 years," the “Sucker” singer, 30, wrote to his wife. "Happy anniversary my love. @priyankachopra."
Chopra proved that she is still burnin’ up for her love with her sweet post. "Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you’re loved. Happy anniversary babe,” she wrote.
