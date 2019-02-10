Get ready for more investigations into the unknown.

Project Blue Book has been renewed for a 10-episode second season, History announced on Sunday. The series is currently airing its eight-episode first season, with a finale set for Feb. 26.

The show, starring Game of Thrones alum Aidan Gillen, debuted last month, documenting the United States Air Force's real-life initiative called Project Blue Book. Gillen plays Dr. J. Allen Hynek, an astrophysicist-turned-UFO investigator, while Michael Malarkey stars as his partner, Captain Michael Quinn.

Project Blue Book definitely has the material for a second season as over 12,000 sightings were reported to the program during its 17 years, from 1952 to 1969. Series creator David O'Leary previously told ET that he intended to make use of as many of the sightings as possible.

"All the headlines in the script are just real-life headlines," he said. "We try to keep as much of the details of the UFO event as accurate as we can to what was really reported."

"I think that's part of what we want to do, constantly remind people that while we're dramatizing aspects of the show, obviously, for the human storytelling and things like that, all the cases, all the weirdness and all the spookiness is rooted in real-life historical events and real-life reports and physical, tangible things you can find online and in history," O'Leary continued. "[We're trying to] bolster it and ground it in reality."

Project Blue Book airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on History.

