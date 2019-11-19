The season two trailer for Project Blue Book is here.

History's hit UFO series returns for its sophomore season in January, tackling famous cases like Roswell and Area 51. The trailer, released on Tuesday, shows Aidan Gillen's Dr. J. Allen Hynek and Michael Malarkey's Capt. Michael Quinn attempting to get to the truth of the famous conspiracy theories, while Neal McDonough's General James Harding tries to conceal what's going on from the public.

Season two kicks off with Hynek and Quinn's investigations into Roswell and Area 51 -- but that's not all it'll cover. Other cases featured in the 10-episode season include stories about the haunting Skinwalker Ranch, the mysterious Kelly-Hopkinsville encounter and the CIA's infamous mind-control experiments. An episode will also follow Hynek in his role as a consultant to the 1977 film Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Fans of the show know that Project Blue Book is based on the real-life investigations conducted by the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1969. Hynek also really did serve as a consultant on Steven Spielberg's Close Encounters of the Third Kind, after coming up with the terminology years earlier.

Watch the season two trailer below.

Showrunner Sean Jablonski opened up about plans for season two during a March interview with ET.

"We've already established the adversaries within the government, and the idea that 'Unseen' had been his advocate along the way, having him turn against him puts yet another obstacle in his path that he's going to have to overcome," she shared. "You believe it that much and want the truth, how bad do you want it? Because we're going to put obstacles in your path."



"If he's going to go down that path, I guess we need to see there are dangers," Gillen added. "You want your characters to be in peril, but not drastically."

"I guess we have to [go bigger]," the Game of Thrones alum conceded. "[The season one finale was] such a big ending to end on. We've got to take it further."

Season two of Project Blue Book premieres Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on History.

