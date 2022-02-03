Project Runway season 19 has finally reached the end! The season, which was the first without a host, has gone from 19 fashion hopefuls to four. On Thursday's episode, the remaining designers give it their all during New York Fashion Week, for the chance to become the next style star.

In ET's exclusive clip, Tommy Hilfiger has a larger than life vision for designer Chasity Serel. The veteran fashion mogul pays one of the highest compliments to the Houston-based designer after one of the final challenges of the season.

“So, Chasity, where do you see yourself three to five years from now?" he asks.

“Taking my brand for me, worldwide,” the young designer replies. "And not only that, I see myself as a designer helping the next generation.”