Proud Dad Russell Wilson Shares Pics of Son Win Taking His First Steps

Russell Wilson is sharing a milestone in his baby boy's life. The NFL player took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that his and Ciara's 1-year-old son took his first steps while visiting him on the practice field. Wilson posted a sweet snap of a smiling Win making his way from his dad over to his mom, along with two photos of Win looking as happy as can be in his dad's arms.
"Win’s first steps! Witnessing Win walk on the practice field for the first time.. it hit me that God orders our steps. 'In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps' Proverbs 16:9 NIV," Wilson said of his son's monumental moment before thanking God for the perspective he's gained on football and family after 10 years in NFL.
"So many times in life I would always want to control and decide what is best or what I should do. Going into year 10 and watching my kids grow has given me such a perspective in life of a 'Rookie.' Knowing that in the Game of Life that Jesus is the Quarterback," he continued. "I thank You Jesus for allowing me to Let Go & Let God! I praise You!!! 🙏🏾🙌🏾"
Ciara and the Seattle Seahawks star celebrated Win's first birthday late last month with a Rookie of the Year-themed birthday party. The couple shared all the behind-the-scenes action from Win's birthday bash, including moments like Win smashing his birthday cake, his 7-year-old big brother, Future, goofing off for the camera, and 4-year-old Sienna taking a swing at the piñata before Wilson stepped in to finish the job.
In a recent interview with ET, the family man opened up about how he keeps his marriage to Ciara strong.
"We try to do our thing and have our one-on-one time and make sure that we spend that quality time doing something fun together," he said, adding that "communication is key."
"We're always talking, we're always loving on each other, making sure we're constantly asking how we're doing, this and that," he explained. "We always want to make sure our souls are well…We're always focused on that."
