The Pussycat Dolls' Jessica Sutta has given birth to her first child, ET can exclusively reveal. Sutta and her husband, Mikey Marquart, welcomed a baby boy on May 25.

The pair's son, Michael Jesse "MJ" Marquart weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 21 inches long. The baby boy was born at the hands of Dr. Karla Iacampo at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California.

"She [Dr. Iacampo] and her team are amazing! After pushing for four hours, I ended up having a C-section and they moved fast and quickly and made it less intimidating for me, because I was definitely nervous," Sutta says in a statement to ET. "But there was so much joy and amazing chemistry between nurses and doctors that they made the experience a comfortable and an unforgettable one! They even played rock music during the surgery, and when MJ was born he came out to 'Good Times Bad Times' by Led Zeppelin."

"Mommy, Baby and Daddy are now safe and doing well at home, enjoying their new family," a rep for the family tells ET.

Mikey Marquart

Mikey Marquart

Sutta exclusively revealed to ET that she was pregnant in March. She and her husband have been married since Sept. 14, 2019.

"I've always wanted to be a mommy," she told ET's Deidre Behar. "I swear, I'm going to get so emotional because I'm finally able to say it… It's been so exciting and it's a dream come true."

Sutta also shared that all of the Pussycat Dolls have been supportive of her.

"The girls have been so awesome. When I told them, they were so, so excited," she said. "Carmit [Bachar] and Kimberly [Wyatt] are both mothers, and I've just asked them a million questions like, 'How do you do this? What do you do?' They said just to enjoy it. You know, it's a beautiful experience."

The singer said that although she was sick her entire first trimester of pregnancy, the rest of her pregnancy had been filled with excitement.

"To feel something inside you moving, and you just connect, and it's like this overwhelming sense of love and protection," she shared. "You're just like, 'Oh my god, I can't wait to meet you and hold you and kiss you and just spoil you.'"

Sutta celebrated her baby shower in April. On Mother's Day, she Instagrammed a sweet note to her unborn son.

"M.J. Aka Little Mike, I can’t wait to hold you in my arms and I promise you I will love you unconditionally for all eternity and let you be exactly who you want to be, let you love who you want to love, help you follow your every dream and I will be your biggest supporter and ultimate fan," she wrote in part. "And if you ever feel low or discouraged I will raise you up and never let you down. You will forever be fiercely respected. I can sure tell you this, that you are already loved so deeply by so many amazing humans and everyone can’t wait to meet you."

