Pussycat Dolls singer Jessica Sutta is pregnant! The Miami native exclusively reveals to ET that she is expecting her first child with husband Mikey Marquart.

"It's been an exciting year for me so far. I got some crazy news to share. I'm having a baby," Sutta tells ET's Deidre Behar. "I'm due in May. I've always wanted to be a mommy. I swear, I'm going to get so emotional because I'm finally able to say it…It's been so exciting and it's a dream come true."

Sutta and Marquart tied the knot on Sept. 14, 2019. While they have three dogs of their own, they will soon be welcoming a baby boy.

"I'm having a little boy named M.J.," she shares, adding that she's had ultrasounds done at her home and "been able to see him and see his face." "It's just been an incredible journey. What a beautiful gift that 2020 gave me."

While they haven't officially decided on his name, Sutta says, "He feels like an M.J. to me, but he could be a Mikey, a Jesse, a Zion, or maybe he'll make up his own name when he gets older. Whatever he wants. It's his life. I'm just going to have the pleasure of being his mother, and I'm going to let him live and be exactly who he wants to be."

One thing she does know is he's already taking after his parents.

"I can already tell that he's a drummer like his daddy…Or he's a dancer like Mommy because he's kicking, too," she says.

To celebrate the news, the triple-threat created a burlesque-inspired pregnancy reveal video directed by Pussycat Dolls creator Robin Antin. Making the video was an exciting yet emotional experience for both Sutta and Antin.

"I've always wanted to be a mommy more than anything in the world," Sutta says, tearing up. "And I called Robin, and I said, 'Robin, let's do something fun for the baby reveal. Let's do an homage to the Pussycat Dolls [to] show where I come from, and do like a fun strip tease, and then boom, baby bump. And just have fun with it and celebrate this beautiful time in my life.'"

Antin tells ET that she "felt so honored" and "so emotional" to be asked to create this special video for Sutta. "It was like, 'I will do this for you, Jessica. I'm here for you,'" she says.

"There were tears. Jessica and I, we're two emotional beings," Antin adds. "And so it was like, the second I touched her belly I'm like, 'Oh my God, this is so crazy!' And the fact that she brought me in. It really could have been anybody with Jessica, because Jessica knows a lot of people in this town."

Aside from happy tears, the two couldn't have had more fun on the shoot, even if it "was a mission to get the corset on," Sutta says. "But we did it!"

"We had all the glam and everybody like pulling all the strings in the back. 'Nope. Got to be looser, got to be looser,'" Antin recalls. "To the point where the corset was all opened up, and I'm like, 'OK, that's OK. We'll get it.' Because I'm the one who's always like, 'Tighter, tighter, tighter!' And everybody was always, 'This is the first time, Robin, that you actually were saying, 'Stick it out! Stick out your belly!' Normally I'm like, 'Suck it in!'"

Being back on set was "just incredible" for Sutta, who said that as an artist she loves to express herself in any way that she can.

"The thing is, pregnant, even if I'm 85, I'm still going to be singing, 'Don't cha wish your girlfriend was hot like me?' with a walker and my teeth might fall out, but it's OK because it's a party," she cracks. "I'm going to be a Pussycat Doll forever."

Antin adds that all the Pussycat Dolls "are so supportive of Jessica and so excited for this moment."

"The girls have been so awesome. When I told them they were so, so excited," Sutta says. "Carmit [Bachar] and Kimberly [Wyatt] are both mothers, and I've just asked them a million questions like, 'How do you do this? What do you do?'"

As for the best advice her PCD gals have shared with her thus far? "They said just to enjoy it. You know, it's a beautiful experience," Sutta shares. "The first trimester I was sick. I was sick the whole time, and I was eating crackers and pasta. And it was just ugh. But after that, it was just exciting."

"To feel something inside you moving, and you just connect, and it's like this overwhelming sense of love and protection," she continues. "You're just like, 'Oh my god, I can't wait to meet you and hold you and kiss you and just spoil you.'"

The Pussycat Dolls and their fans, meanwhile, are looking forward to hitting the road this year after previously postponing tour dates in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sutta says that it's going to be a family affair, as she plans to hire a nurse who will come on the road to help look after her little one.

"We're just going to do it!" Sutta gushes.

