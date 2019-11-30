The Pussycat Dolls are back and better than ever!

The singers and dancers -- composed of Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar -- took the stage for the first time in almost ten years during The X Factor UK's season finale on Saturday. The five stars took the stage in a sexy black ensembles, kicking off a killer medley of their biggest hits, first performing "Buttons" before transitioning to "When I Grow Up."

Scherzinger, who is a judge on the competition show, showed off her amazing vocals as the rest of the girls nailed the choreography. The singers then performed "Don't Cha" before unveiling a sultry new single titled "React," which featured them dancing on chairs before getting soaked with water, Flashdance style.

The ladies confirmed that they would be reuniting on Wednesday, posting a PCD logo on their social media. The Pussycat Dolls are also set to go on tour, which is named Unfinished Business and will kick off April 2020 in the U.K.

"All of the girls could not be more excited to be back on stage together #PCD #PCD2020," Carmit told ET.

In one of their first interviews since reuniting, the ladies expressed how excited they were to be back "bigger and better."

"It's been years in the making getting all of us together and it's fantastic that it actually happened in the ten year, sort of, mark," Roberts said in an interview with AP Entertainment. "It's just amazing to be all back together."

Noticeably absent from the reunion is Melody Thornton, who previously expressed that she wouldn't return to the girl group as she wanted to focus on her solo career.

Meanwhile, a source told ET in September that the popular girl group had "already been in the studio together recording." Scherzinger stopped by ET Live in October, where she played coy while addressing rumors that the girl group was getting back together.

"Well, I hear about this every day," she joked. "You know, it's crazy, because ... I am doing three shows right now, all at the same time. So I'm really focused on that."

"I wouldn't rule it out," she continued, "because I love my girls and I loved my time with them. I wouldn't rule it out but I can't confirm anything right now. There's a little nugget, guys! Do whatever you want with it."

