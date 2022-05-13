Queen Elizabeth Appears in Good Spirits as She Makes Surprise Appearance at Horse Show
Queen Elizabeth Misses the Opening of Parliament Due to Mobility…
Remembering Naomi Judd: Ann Wilson and John Rich on Losing Count…
Sophia Grace and Rosie Perform 'Super Bass' on 'Ellen' All Grown…
Heather Rae Argues With Tarek El Moussa's Ex Christina Hall
Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Hannah Shares Why She Chose to …
Ashley Judd Reveals Mom Naomi's Cause of Death Was Self-Inflicte…
'90 Day Fiancé': Ariela's Parents Tell Her and Biniyam They Need…
Wendy Williams Wants to Meet With Sherri Shepherd Following New …
Kailia Posey, 'Toddlers and Tiaras' Star, Dead at 16
Met Gala 2022: Get Ready With Janelle Monae (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye West Said Her Career ‘Was Over’ Amid…
Jack Osbourne Shares Details on Haunting 'Night of Terror' Show …
‘This Is Us’ Cast on Coming to Terms With Saying Goodbye to Seri…
Jeannie Mai Addresses Rumors She's Joining 'The Real Housewives …
Jennifer Grey Looks Back at Career and Previous Relationships (E…
Jon Gosselin and Daughter Hannah on Celebrating Her 18th Birthda…
Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Cries After Learning Her Mom Got …
'Vanderpump Rules': Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix React to Tom S…
Mandy Moore's Son Gets Confused When She Wears Older Rebecca Mak…
Queen Elizabeth II is out and about! On Friday, the 96-year-old royal made a surprise appearance at The Royal Windsor Horse Show at Home Park in Windsor, England, not too far from her current residence. This was her first public appearance since March.
The annual event is said to be one of the Queen’s favorite, and she was seen seated in the audience alongside Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex. Queen Elizabeth wore a colorful scarf over her head, a dark blue coat, bright pink lipstick and a huge smile. She also watched part of the event from the comfort of her vehicle.
As part of the horse show, the Queen got to see her great-granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, in the saddle of the late Prince Philip's carriage, which led a parade through the arena.
Queen Elizabeth's appearance comes after she was unable to attend the Opening of Parliament on Tuesday due to episodic mobility problems. Instead, Prince Charles was on hand to deliver the Queen's message for the first time ever, marking only the second time in Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign that she did not deliver the message herself.
ET spoke with royal expert Katie Nicholl earlier this week, who expressed that it's unclear how much we'll see of Queen Elizabeth at her upcoming Platinum Jubilee.
"We know it's her intention, and obviously her wish to be there on the Buckingham Palace balcony," Nicholl said. "I think this expectation that we're going to see the Queen very visible and very high profile during the Platinum Jubilee is a little unrealistic, and I think people do forget, because she is so remarkable, because up until now she has always been so robust and she's enjoyed such good health -- we do forget she's 96, we forget that earlier this year she suffered from COVID, a year ago she lost her husband -- I think all of these factors have taken their toll, and she is now, I think, showing her age and certainly, beginning to feel her age."
RELATED CONTENT:
Queen Elizabeth Won't Attend Event Due to 'Episodic Mobility Problems'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Bringing Their Kids to England
Queen Elizabeth Turns 96: See The Royals' Sweet Tributes to Her
Related Gallery