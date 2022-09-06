Queen Elizabeth Breaks Tradition While Appointing New British Prime Minister Liz Truss
Queen Elizabeth II made history on Tuesday, both accepting the resignation of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and appointing new Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Truss is England's third female prime minister and the 15th prime minister to serve during the queen's 70-year reign.
Breaking tradition, the 96-year-old reigning monarch chose to relocate the symbolic events due to her ongoing health and mobility issues. The queen has previously appointed all prime ministers during her reign at Buckingham Palace.
The queen spends her summer holidays at Balmoral Castle and chose not to make the lengthy return to London for the occasion.
She greeted both Johnson and Truss while wearing a plaid, tartan skirt and gray sweater. She was also using a walking stick.
Queen Elizabeth has been forced to miss several events in recent months due to her health issues. Just last week, she pulled out of the Braemar Gathering, though her son, Prince Charles, still attended. Back in July, ET confirmed that she entrusted more of her monarch duties to Charles.
