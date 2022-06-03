Queen Elizabeth won't be present at another Platinum Jubilee event. ET has learned that the 96-year-old monarch will not attend the Epsom Derby on Saturday, but is expected to watch it at Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty's horse, Just Fine, will still participate in the penultimate race of the day.

The news comes after Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth would not step out for Friday's National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral.

The decision, the Palace said, was made because Queen Elizabeth felt "some discomfort" when she made a balcony appearance at Thursday's Trooping the Colour.

"Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend," the Palace said.

While Queen Elizabeth did not attend Friday's service, her son and grandsons, along with their wives, were present. However, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit as senior members of the royal family, the parents of two were not seated by Prince William and Kate Middleton during the service.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which celebrates her 70 years on the throne, will span over the next few days, with BBC’s star-studded event, Platinum Party at the Palace, to take place on June 4.

The celebration will include special performances from Sir Elton John, Diana Ross, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the band Queen and Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, and many more.

