Queen Elizabeth II will not attend Friday's National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Her Majesty enjoyed a slew of festivities Thursday as she made her Trooping the Colour balcony appearance alongside her cousin, the Duke of Kent, on Thursday. There was also a flypast, and that's when Elizabeth experienced some discomfort.

"Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow's National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend," a statement released by the palace read. That being said, Elizabeth is still "looking forward to participating in tonight's Beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion."

The queen is far from the only royal who will miss Friday's service. Prince Andrew will also sit out the event after testing positive for COVID-19. Andrew had also been absent from the balcony appearance as Her Majesty limited the appearance to family members who are currently undertaking public duties on behalf of the queen.

Jonathan Brady/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Despite some ongoing mobility issues that required the use of a cane, the queen was all smiles at the balcony appearance while greeting the masses. Elizabeth, who skipped the birthday parade, wore a a stunning, light blue ensemble along with her Guards brooch.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee -- which marks the monarch's 70 years on the throne -- will span over the next few days, with BBC’s star-studded event, Platinum Party at the Palace, to take place on June 4. The celebration will include special performances from Sir Elton John, Diana Ross, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the band Queen and Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, and many more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Queen Elizabeth II Celebrates 70th Jubilee, Says Camilla Will Be 'Queen' Next This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Celebration

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Make Carriage Debut

Queen Elizabeth Makes Trooping the Colour Balcony Appearance

Everything You Need to Know About Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Princess Eugenie Honors Queen Elizabeth's 'Calmness and Kindness'

Queen Elizabeth Likely to Meet Lilibet For the First Time on 1st Bday

Queen Elizabeth Travels to Balmoral for Break Before Platinum Jubilee