Princess Eugenie Honors Queen Elizabeth's 'Calmness and Kindness' in Touching Personal Essay
Princess Eugenie is ‘Overcome With Love’ in Life as a New Mom
Morgan Wallen Credits Fatherhood With Getting His Life in Check …
MGK Says Love Is His Greatest Project While Discussing Wedding P…
Kelly Rowland on New Book Being a Love Letter to Her Kids & Poss…
'Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror: Bigfoot': Watch the Trailer (E…
Harry Styles Shirtless Playing With a Baby Is All You Need to Se…
Jon Gosselin Wants a Reunion With Ex-Wife Kate and Family as He …
Cheryl Burke Reveals If She'd Get Married Again and Her Current …
Angie Harmon on Having a ‘Blast’ Playing the Bad Guy in New Life…
Megan Fox Reveals She Cut a Hole in Her Jumpsuit For Sexy Time W…
Johnny Depp's Talent Manager on His 'Catastrophic' Loss of Work …
Jack Harlow Reads Through Billboard Awards Guest List to Find Hi…
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Trial: Actress Reveals the Moment Sh…
James Corden Reflects on the Importance of Knowing 'When to Go O…
Johnny Depp Does Jack Sparrow Impression Outside Courthouse Trial
Prince William and Kate Middleton Go Hollywood Glam at ‘Top Gun:…
‘Magnum P.I.’, ‘Dynasty’ and More Shows Canceled: What's Not Com…
'Bling Empire' Cast Reacts to Chèrie and Jessey Quitting Show in…
Watch Selena Gomez Take Jabs From 'Saturday Night Live' Stars Ah…
Princess Eugenie honored her grandmother in a rare personal essay published by The Spectator on Wednesday. The short article offers an intimate look at the familial side of Queen Elizabeth, who will celebrate her 70-year Platinum Jubilee this weekend.
"Seventy years is really quite something, isn’t it?" the princess wrote. "The Jubilee stands as a testimony to a woman who has transcended time and has been that constant rock for so many when the world can feel so fragile."
Eugenie continued her essay with a reflection on her own family -- she married Jack Brooksbank in 2018 and the couple welcomed their son, August, in 2021.
"I think of my grannie and what she has stood for, for so many people and for our family," Eugenie wrote. "I'd love Augie to have her patience, her calmness and her kindness, while always being able to laugh at himself and keep a twinkle in his eye."
The sweet words paint a more familiar picture of a matriarch so often known for her shrewd acumen.
Why Prince Harry's Relationship With Eugenie Is Important to Him
Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie Have Royal Night Out at Super Bowl
Princess Eugenie Reflects on a 'Year That Brought Us Our Boy'