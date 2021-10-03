Queen Elizabeth II is speaking about her late husband, Prince Philip, for the first time since his death in April. He was 99.

While presiding over the opening ceremony for the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh Saturday, the Queen recalled the "happy memories" she and Philip made during their visits to Scotland, where the pair, who had been married for 73 years, spent many summers vacationing at their royal residence of Balmoral Castle, in the Scottish Highlands.

"I have spoken before of my deep and abiding affection for this wonderful country and of the many happy memories Prince Philip and I always held of our time here," the Queen said in her speech to lawmakers.

"It is often said that it is the people that make a place, and there are few places where this is truer than in Scotland, as we have seen in recent times," she continued.

The Queen, who had been on her annual break at Balmoral Castle, was accompanied to the event by Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles.

After the Queen's heartfelt speech, the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon offered the Scottish parliament's "deep sympathy and shared sorrow" for her loss.

In June, the royal family marked what would have been the Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday with a series of sweet tributes. Everyone from Charles and Princess Eugenie, to Prince William and Kate Middleton shared tributes in celebration of the late prince.

Prior to the special day, the Queen received a touching gift from the Royal Horticultural Society -- a newly bred type of flower, which they've named the Duke of Edinburgh Rose. The rose was planted in the East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle.

For more on Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's love story, see below.

