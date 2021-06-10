Royals Remember Prince Philip on What Would Have Been His 100th Birthday
The royal family is marking what would have been a major milestone for the late Prince Philip. Thursday marks what would have been the Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday.
Philip died just shy of his 100th birthday in April.
"Thinking of my Grandpa on what would have been his 100th birthday," Princess Eugenie shared on her personal Instagram account.
Eugenie welcomed her son August back in February, giving the little guy the middle name of Philip in her grandpa's honor.
Prince William and Kate Middleton also honored Philip on social media, sharing photos of Queen Elizabeth II receiving a commemorative rose bush in her late husband's honor.
"Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, on what would have been his 100th birthday," the couple shared on their joint Instagram account.
Prince Charles shared a touching throwback photo of himself as a young boy holding his father's hand at the airport following a 1951 trip to Malta.
Prior to the special day, Queen Elizabeth IIreceived a touching gift from the Royal Horticultural Society -- a newly bred type of rose, which they've named the Duke of Edinburgh Rose. The rose was planted in the East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle.
For every Duke of Edinburgh Rose sold a donation will be made to The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Living Legacy Fund.
