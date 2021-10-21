Queen Elizabeth Returns Home After Spending the Night in the Hospital
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s Historic COVID-19 Pandemic Address to t…
'Dancing With the Stars’: Cheryl Burke Shares COVID-19 Update
‘The View's Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro React After COVID-19 Te…
'The View': Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro Test Positive for COVID…
'90 Day Fiancé': Ceasar Says He's 'Friends’ With Drake (Exclusiv…
'90 Day Fiancé': Sumit Explains How the Tragic Death of His Sist…
Ellen Pompeo Recalls Screaming Match With Denzel Washington on '…
Katie Couric’s Upcoming Memoir Includes Surprising Confessions
Behind the Scenes of Trace Adkins and Luke Bryan’s ‘Where the Co…
Natasha Bure and Heather Locklear Deal With Grief in ‘Don’t Swea…
‘Never Have I Ever’: Lee Rodriguez Shares Her Hopes For Season 3…
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures: H.E.R. & Robert Pattinson Tal…
Michael Michele Talks Reimagining ‘Dynasty’s Dominique Deveraux …
Britney Spears Has ‘a Lot of Healing to Do’ After Dad’s Suspensi…
Watch the ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 2 Explosive Trailer
Mark ‘The Undertaker’ Calaway on Retirement and If His Daughter …
Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards on Reuniting in ‘Halloween Ki…
'The Neighborhood' Sneak Peek: Dave Is Worried About Gemma After…
Adele Speaks Out on Her Divorce and Confirms Relationship With R…
Queen Elizabeth II has returned home. The 95-year-old monarch spent Wednesday night in the hospital for tests and observation.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told ET on Thursday, "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations."
According to the spokesperson, Queen Elizabeth returned to Windsor Castle "at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits."
The news comes a day after Queen Elizabeth announced that she would be canceling a planned trip to Northern Ireland on the advice of her doctors.
"The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday. "Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow."
The queen gave her "warmest good wishes" to the people of Northern Ireland and expressed a desire to visit in the future.
A source told ET at the time that the decision to rest is not COVID-related, though the queen's condition is not currently being shared.
"She has had a packed schedule recently," the source says. "She is resting at Windsor Castle on doctors' advice."
For more recent Queen Elizabeth news, see the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Queen Elizabeth Cancels Northern Ireland Trip on Doctor's Advice
Queen Elizabeth Gives First Remarks on Prince Philip Since His Death
Queen Elizabeth Displays Sweet Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth Holds Special Trooping the Colour Ceremony in Windsor
Related Gallery