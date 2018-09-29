History was made last Saturday!

Lord Mountbatten became the first member of the British royal family -- immediate or extended -- to have a same-sex wedding, when he married his partner, James Coyle, on Sept. 22.

Mountbatten, a direct descendant of Queen Victoria, and great-nephew of Earl Louis Mountbatten (Prince Philip's uncle), tied the knot with Coyle in a private chapel at Bridwell Park in Devon, England. The 55-year-old royal took to Instagram to share photos from the ceremony and reception.

Mountbatten's ex-wife, Penny, walked him down the aisle at the request of their three daughters. "Future and former spouses,” he previously wrote alongside a photo of himself alongside his ex-wife and husband-to-be. “My daughters decided it was only right their Mum should walk me down the aisle and give me away to James. Here’s hoping he won’t say no at the last minute.”

Mountbatten made headlines in 2016 when he publicly came out as gay. Before then, the only other person in his life who was aware of his sexual orientation was his wife, Penny, whom he was married to from 1994 to 2011. In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, Mountbatten shared that he had told his wife he was bisexual when they got married.

As for Mountbatten and Coyle's wedding, the couple told the outlet that they were going for a non-traditional feel.

"We're not cutting cakes. We're not having a first dance," Coyle explained. "We'll be pronounced partners in marriage, but the ceremony itself will be very small."

We'll have lovely food and really good music [at the reception], but there won't be two men in tuxedos on a cake, white doves or anything twee or contrived like that," Coyle continued.

"We'll probably have cheese, instead of cake," Mountbatten added.

