Queen Latifah is ready to take down the bad guys.

A reimagining of the 1980s series, The Equalizer stars Latifah as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall may seem like an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter, but to a trusted few, she is The Equalizer -- an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.

"Like Queen Latifah, Robyn McCall is a force of nature -- smart, charismatic, badass -- and we can’t wait to introduce her as the new face of justice in The Equalizer," co-creators and executive producers Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller tell ET.

ET exclusively premieres the key art for the anticipated drama, with Latifah dressed in an all-black overcoat, pants and boots, arms crossed in a power pose as she peers off to the side. The backdrop of a city deep in a midnight slumber behind her.

Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes also star in the one-hour series.

The Equalizer premieres after Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT (time approximate after post-game coverage) on CBS, before moving to its regular Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT time slot the following week.

