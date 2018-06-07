'Queer Eye' Season 2 Trailer Is Here -- Watch!

The Fab Five are baaaccckkk!

Netflix revealed the first teaser for season two of Queer Eye on Thursday, and needless to say, it's going to be even bigger and better this time around as they return to Atlanta, Georgia, for eight new emotional episodes.

In the clip, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France gear up to embark on "Queer Eye’s boldest crusade ever," transforming a whole new group of individuals into the best version of themselves.

As the video teases, season two will feature the guys making over a woman and a transgender man. "We have a really special treat this week, guys. We're doing a lady," Berk equips. "Personally, I've never done a lady."

"This is about to be epic," Brown promises. And yes, there will be tears... lots of 'em.

See the full teaser below:

ET was with the Fab Five earlier this month on the set of the guys' music video for the show's catchy new theme song, where they teased what fans can expect from the all-new season.

"The thing that we're most excited about [in season two] is the diversity," Brown said. "We now have women that we are making over. We are also helping people in the trans community. We're very excited about it."

"It just gives us a chance to go a little deeper," added Van Ness. "You got a chance to know the five of us, and the [season two] stories just get a little more into our lives as well. So we're excited to show a little more of ourselves with everyone."

Queer Eye season two launches globally on Netflix on June 15. In the meantime, watch the video below to hear more teasers from the cast.

