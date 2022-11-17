'Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Is Engaged

A wedding is on the menu for Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski. On Thursday, the Netflix star announced that he and his boyfriend, Kevin Harrington, are now engaged.

"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry 🙏🏼," Porowski wrote next to a blurry image of him and Harrington.

Harrington took to his respective Instagram account to share the news.

"Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged," Harrington captioned the photo carousal that led with a photo of him and his now fiancé holding hands. The post ended with a picture of the couple dressed in zombie makeup.

Porowski took to the comments to cheekily reply. "Don’t worry I’ll prolly be dabbling w Botox by then," he wrote.

Porowski and Harrington’s announcement was met with celebratory messages from the other members of Queer Eye’s Fab 5.

"Yessssssssss!!!! So excited for you two! This is amazing," Karamo Brown wrote.

"So damn happy for you two! You both got a good one!!! 😭😭😭😭," Bobby Berk added.

"I volunteer as wedding selfie-photographer," Tan France quipped.

And Jonathan Van Ness wrote, "So cute, love soy much ❤️❤️❤️ Already sourcing my flower girl looks!!!."

Gigi Hadid also took to her bestie, Porowski’s comments to share her excitement. "So excited for our wedding 🤵🏻🤵🏻🤵🏼‍♀️," the supermodel wrote.

Hadid also took to her Instagram Story to celebrate the occasion.

"Congrats @antoni and @kevharrington so excited for our wedding," she wrote over a picture of her, with her daughter Khai on her shoulders, as she stands next to the couple. "& cheers to being neighbors forever. You’re stuck with me. Love you both."

Porowski and Harrington were first linked in 2019. In May, the Let’s Do Dinner author dished to People about how his and Harrington’s relationship blossomed during the pandemic.

During the interview, Porowski shared that Harrington’s visit to Austin was supposed to last four days. However, due to the shutdowns, he ended up staying with the Queer Eye star for an extended period of time. While in lockdown, the couple fostered a dog. And the rest was history.

"We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog,” he told People. "It escalated quickly. But I don't have any complaints, which is kind of nice. When something is stable and really good — and you communicate a lot, and you check in with each other and with your own therapist about it — I feel like that's kind of the key."

