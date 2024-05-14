Antoni Porowski is opening up about the alleged drama behind the scenes of Queer Eye and the exit of Bobby Berk after eight seasons.

Talking with ET from the Disney/ABC Upfronts in New York City, the 40-year-old culinary expert shared that more than five months after Berk, 42, announced his departure from the hit Netflix show, the cast is all getting along great with the new addition of Jeremiah Brent.

"Honestly, like, we are hanging out, we're going for dinners to -- I was about to name the restaurant but I won't, but it's our favorite spot -- and we all hang out together and we all love we've been sharing a trailer since day one," he said. "Sometimes we're not gonna get along but at the end of the day we're a family and we're like a middle-aged boy band, you know what I mean?"

Porowski added, "Through thick and thin, we're in it together."

Antoni Porowski - Getty Images

The statement comes some two months after a scathing exposé was published by Rolling Stone in which it was alleged that fellow cast member Tan France was campaigning to replace Berk with Brent, 39, and was receiving help from Porowski.

Per the piece, "Unbeknownst to Berk, at some point castmate France — with alleged support from [Porowski] — campaigned to replace Berk with interior designer and friend Jeremiah Brent, three sources say, with one calling it 'mean-girl antics.'" As for how Brent is fitting in amid filming in Las Vegas, Porowski says the Nate and Jeremiah By Design star is handling the "very interesting" season in the Nevada heat well and blending with the group even better. "I adore him. I met him very casually a couple of months before the whole thing started so we had a little bit of a friendship there," he said. "We've been in Vegas for the past two months where it's very hot and very dry and he's killing it." In the same Rolling Stone story about Berk's exit, Jonathan Van Ness -- another member of Queer Eye's original Fab Five -- was accused of being "emotionally abusive" and having "rage issues" on the set. Around that time, one person close to the situation shared with ET that the purported issues involving JVN, 37, created rifts and "awkwardness" between the beauty guru and his co-stars. A source told ET, "Some of the cast and crew of Queer Eye has felt like Jonathan Van Ness has had a sense of entitlement for quite some time. It has caused tension and awkwardness among them." The source added, "They feel as though Jonathan can be quick to react in a negative way if something doesn’t go Jonathan’s way or as planned. Some of those who have worked with Jonathan have felt intimidated by Jonathan and like Jonathan is difficult to work with."

Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness - Getty Images

Queer Eye has yet to get a season 9 release date.

RELATED CONTENT: