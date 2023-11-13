Bobby Berk Exiting 'Queer Eye' After Season 8

Bobby Berk, the beloved interior design expert on Netflix's hit series, Queer Eye, announced on Instagram that the upcoming eighth season will be his last.

In his post, Berk expressed gratitude to the Queer Eye community, which he referred to as family, for the overwhelming love and support he has received over the past six years.

The 42-year-old acknowledged the surreal experience of connecting with fans and sharing the transformative power of design. Berk conveyed his appreciation for the lessons he has learned from the community about kindness, love and acceptance, which have positively impacted his life.

“The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal. You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design. I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better,” he said.

The departing cast member took a moment to reflect on the countless stories shared by fans about how Queer Eye has touched their lives. He praised the courage of the show's heroes, describing them as "wonderful, loving, amazing, and brave," and expressed deep gratitude for being allowed into their homes and hearts.

While acknowledging the difficulty of the decision, Berk assured fans that his journey with them is far from over. Although he will no longer be a part of Queer Eye after the eighth season, he hinted at upcoming projects and promised that fans will see more of him soon.

Berk's co-star, Antoni Porowski, commented on the post, expressing solidarity with the hashtag #foreverthefab5. Porowski reminded fans that the bond formed by the Fab Five will endure, even as individual members pursue new paths.

ITV Entertainment, Scout Productions, and Netflix tell ET, "We appreciate the heart and dedication Bobby Berk brought to Queer Eye over eight amazing seasons. He will always be a member of the Fab Five family and we wish him the very best."

Netflix has just renewed the reality series for Season 9, according to Deadline.

The ninth season will switch locations to Las Vegas after Season 8 will be once again set in New Orleans. Season 8 will premiere on January 24, 2024.

In September, Karamo Brown revealed on Sirius XM's Andy Cohen Live that he, Jonathan Van Ness, and Berk were not invited to their co-star Porowski's bachelor party, but he took no offense.

Cohen brought up the subject when he straight-up asked Brown if he attended Porowski's bachelor party, and Brown responded very matter-of-factly.

"I did not," he said. "I wasn't invited."

Brown later added, "The shade of it all."

The subject came up after Berk joined Cohen earlier in the week and shared that he wasn't invited either.

"No, Bobby was not invited, I was not invited and [Queer Eye co-star] Jonathan [Van Ness] was not invited," Brown shared. "Just Tan [France] was invited. The shade."

Cohen then said Berk tried to play the diplomatic role when he shared that "we couldn't make it, but Tan was able to make it."

But Brown wasn't having it, telling Cohen that he simply wasn't invited, and honestly didn't seem offended.

"No. Listen, I'm all about being real and being upfront," said Brown, who is gearing up for season 2 of his eponymous talk show. "We weren't invited."

When Cohen asked how many people were invited, Brown shot back, "I don't know because we weren't invited."

"But this is the thing," he continued. "When it comes to events like that, like family things, weddings, it costs money, so I don't take offense to it."

