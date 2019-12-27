Quentin Tarantino is already receiving accolades for his movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The 56-year-old acclaimed filmmaker will receive the Director of the Year Award at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival for his 2019 movie starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. Tarantino was previously honored by the festival in 2010 with the Sonny Bono Visionary Award.

"Quentin Tarantino captures the essence of 1969 Hollywood in his latest cinematic masterpiece, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, bringing to the screen award-caliber performances from his two lead actors, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt,” Festival Chairman Harold Matzner says. "We are delighted to honor Quentin Tarantino once again for the excellent quality of his work, this time with the Director of the Year Award!"

The honor will be presented as part of the festival's annual Film Awards Gala, presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight and AT&T. The event will be hosted by Mary Hart on Jan. 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Past recipients of the Director of the Year Award include Bradley Cooper, Steve McQueen, Sean Penn, Alexander Payne, Jason Reitman and David O. Russell. This might be a foreshadow as to what to expect at the upcoming Academy Awards. In the years that the PSIFF honored McQueen (12 Years a Slave), Payne (Sideways), Reitman (Up in the Air), and Russell (The Fighter), they received Best Director Oscar nominations.

Tarantino isn't the only celebrity to be honored at this year's gala. Antonio Banderas will receive the International Star Award, Actor, Laura Dern the Career Achievement Award, Adam Driver the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor, Cynthia Erivo the Breakthrough Performance Award, Jamie Foxx the Spotlight Award, Actor, Zack Gottsagen the Rising Star Award, Jennifer Lopez the Spotlight Award, Actress, Joaquin Phoenix the Chairman’s Award, Martin Scorsese the Sonny Bono Visionary Award, Charlize Theron the International Star Award, Actress, and Renée Zellweger the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress.

