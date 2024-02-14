It's time for fans to delve deeply into the story of the man known as the Godfather of Soul, James Brown. On Feb. 19, A&E will premiere a two-night documentary event sharing the history of "the immeasurable musical and cultural impact of the entertainment icon."

ET chatted with executive producer Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson at the James Brown: Say It Loud premiere at The Apollo Theater in New York City on Tuesday, where the Academy Award winner shared why he felt drawn to be part of the production team behind the documentary.

"James Brown basically revolutionized music because he's one of the few band leaders who made his entire band into percussion, you know? It wasn't a sprawling arrangement, i.e., Duke Ellington, or, you know, melody wasn't the at the forefront. Rhyme was at the forefront," Thompson told ET. "And, you know, he basically invented the soul, and he also invented what we now call the viral moment."

Thompson noted how the documentary's premiere was taking place at the "world famous" Apollo Theater, where Brown recorded his first live album, 1963's Live at the Apollo, at Brown's own expense. "Live albums are now like, we take it for granted. But he proved that if you capture a moment, it could go viral," Thompson said. "He was YouTube way before YouTube."

Directed by Deborah Riley Draper, Say It Loud examines Brown's incredible life "that was as innovative as it was influential," according to the synopsis. The special examines Brown's legacy through exclusive interviews, never-before-seen archival footage and his beloved music catalog.

Mick Jagger executive produces alongside Thompson, as well as Tariq 'Black Thought' Trotter, Peter Afterman, David Blackman, Victoria Pearman, Bruce Resnikoff, Shawn Gee, Zarah Zohlman, Charlie Cohen, and Mari Keiko Gonzalez.

"We wanted to make up a really comprehensive, honest view of James Brown's life and this documentary captures it," Thompson said of the team behind the project. "Right now, we're pretty much in the game of history and telling stories. And the fact that Mick brought us aboard because he knows that we're James Brown historians and we're fans and lovers, you know, we love his music as well. So, it was a match made in heaven."

Having the documentary premiere during Black History Month was especially significant because, as Thompson pointed out, "Black history is American history. And we should celebrate all history."

He added, "James Brown sometimes used his platform for the greater good; sometimes mistakes were made. But mistakes are how we learn the lesson, and James Brown used his life and his career to make a mark in history, and he's done that."

After earning an Oscar for his 2022 documentary, Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), the award-winning producer is two letters away from joining the elusive EGOT club. "From your mouth to God's ears," he told ET when asked about possibly winning an Emmy for the docuseries and getting one step closer.

The James Brown: Say It Loud two-part documentary event premieres Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on A&E.

