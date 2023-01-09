Quinn Redeker, Daytime Emmy-Winning Soap Opera Star, Dead at 86

Quinn Redeker, a veteran TV actor best known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless,has died. He was 86.

Redeker died on Dec. 20, in Camarillo, California, his daughter confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday.

Redeker began his acting career in the early 1960s, with recurring roles on numerous TV shows, including Sea Hunt, Dan Raven, Wide Country, Bonanza, Ironside, The Virginian and countless others -- largely appearing in guest roles on police dramas and westerns.

He continued his successful run as a frequent face on broadcast TV in dozens of hit shows before landing the role he would become best known for -- playing Alex Marshall on the hit soap opera Days of Our Lives.

Redeker portrayed the character from 1979 to 1987, for a total of 848 episodes. He continued his work on soaps with multiple roles on The Young and the Restless -- although he's best known for playing Rex Sterling on the long-running daytime drama.

His work on The Young and the Restless earned him two Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Redeker also received recognition for his work as a screenwriter and is credited with creating the idea behind the iconic Russian Roulette elements in the 1978 war drama The Deer Hunter. Redeker won an Oscar for Best Screenplay for his story-by credit on the script, which he shared with writers Deric Washburn and Louis A. Garfinkle and writer-director Michael Cimino.

He is survived by his four children as well as two grandchildren.

