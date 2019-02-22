R. Kelly has turned himself in.

The R&B singer surrendered on Friday night after being charged in Cook County, Illinois, with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Kelly, who has repeatedly denied all accusations against him, will appear in bond court on Saturday afternoon. Arraignment is set for March 8.

Chicago Police Department Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi shared the update on Twitter on Friday night, writing, "Singer/songwriter Robert Kelly (R. Kelly) is under arrest and in #ChicagoPolice custody in reference to the indictment announced by Cook County state's Attorney Kimberly Foxx. The defendant will appear in court tomorrow afternoon."

Singer/songwriter Robert Kelly (R. Kelly) is under arrest and in #ChicagoPolice custody in reference to the indictment announced by Cook County state's Attorney Kimberly Foxx. The defendant will appear in court tomorrow afternoon. pic.twitter.com/5OxqOUWJPz — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 23, 2019

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx revealed during a press conference on Friday that the 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse allegedly involved four victims. "Aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a class 2 felony with a sentencing range of 3-7 years per count," Foxx noted.

Attorney Gloria Allred, who represents numerous alleged victims of Kelly, released the following statement in regard to Kelly's indictment:

"As I predicted yesterday, the wheels of justice are turning and now R. Kelly is required to face allegations against him in the criminal justice system.

Today he has been charged with ten counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and he will have to face his accusers and the evidence against him at trial.

This may not be the only prosecution of Mr. Kelly, because we are aware of other open investigations in other jurisdictions, but I am very glad that he has been indicated in Cook County and that this day has finally come for Mr. Kelly.

An arrest warrant has been issued. The days of running and hiding his victimization of women from the criminal justice system have now come to an end for R. Kelly."

ET has reached out to Kelly's rep and legal team for comment.

