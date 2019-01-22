R. Kelly has been cleared to continue using the Chicago warehouse he's been renting as a studio -- with some adjustments.

The industrial space has received 66 code violations after a visit by the Chicago Department of Buildings last Wednesday, ET confirms. Among the violations were an illegal steam room and sauna, a staircase unfixed to the wall, no smoke alarms and excessive rubbish and black plastic bags, according to an amended complaint filed by the city.

Kelly has thus been prohibited from using or occupying the second floor of the warehouse and ordered to block its front and rear stairs until further notice from the courts. And while the court has allowed Kelly to continue using the studio on the first floor of the space, he's only allowed to use it from the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. He's also been ordered to remove all personal items from the premises.

A spokesperson for the Department of Buildings told ET following their visit to the warehouse on Wednesday that they had found evidence of residential use at the space, outside of which several protests against Kelly have been held in the wake of Surviving R. Kelly. The Lifetime docuseries tells the stories of several women alleging they were abused by the singer and producer. He has denied all allegations of abuse.

The city has requested that the court fine the warehouse's owner and Kelly, who rents the space, among others, $500 to $1,000 for each of the violations and for each day the violations have existed on the property. The next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 7.

Reporting by Steve Wilks.

