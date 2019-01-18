R. Kelly is no longer working with Sony Music, according to multiple reports.

The reported move comes after a controversy-filled few weeks for the artist, following the release of Lifetime's docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly, which shared the stories of women who allege to have suffered abuse at the hands of Kelly. He has denied all claims of misconduct.

Kelly was signed to Jive Records at the start of his career in the '90s. The company later became part of Sony BMG, looping Kelly under the Sony umbrella. He had been under contract at RCA, a subsidiary of Sony, since 2012, but is no longer listed on the RCA website. ET has reached out to reps for Kelly and Sony for comment.

The 52-year-old performer last released a a Christmas-themed album with the label in 2016, but has dropped several songs independently since that time, presumably with the OK from Sony. Earlier this year, he tweeted that he has a new album on the way.

Kelly's rumored departure from Sony follows the #MuteRKelly movement, which included protests outside the Sony building and artists like Lady Gaga, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and more speaking out against his alleged behavior.

Gaga, who collaborated with Kelly on her 2013 song, "Do What U Want," apologized for working with him in a lengthy note on Twitter this month. She also said she'd be removing the song off iTunes and other streaming platforms.

"I stand behind these women 1000 percent, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously," she said. "What I am hearing about the allegations against R. Kelly is absolutely horrifying and indefensible."

"As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and video at a dark time in my life," she continued. "My intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative, because I was angry and still hadn't processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life."

