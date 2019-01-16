R. Kelly's Chicago warehouse was inspected for building code violations on Wednesday.

The industrial space rented by the 52-year-old musician was inspected by the Chicago Department of Buildings, which found evidence of several violations, ET confirms. A spokesperson for the Department of Buildings tells ET that inspectors found evidence that the warehouse was being used as a residence, even though it was not zoned for that purpose.

"The Department of Buildings takes this issue seriously and has responded quickly to determine the current use of the building and whether it’s compliant with City code. Building code violations can range from minor infractions to issues that threaten the safety of public, occupants and first responders," the spokesperson said in a statement to ET. "The City will incorporate the violations into an amended complaint for the next court hearing."

Kelly has also been using the 8,000 square foot space as a studio. Multiple protests have been held outside the location following the release of Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly docuseries, which tells the stories of several women alleging they were abused by the singer and producer. He has denied all allegations of abuse.

Wednesday's inspection was unrelated to any possible criminal investigation involving Kelly. In a statement to the Chicago Tribune, Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, said that despite inspector's suspicions, no one was living at the studio, and it should not be surprising that the space included spots to sleep or take breaks.

“They certainly didn’t find anything that would support any of these ridiculous allegations that have been made, and that’s what I’m concerned with,” Greenberg said.

Penalties will be determined in court. The building's owner could be fined up to $1,000 per day per violation, with Kelly possibly held responsible if he was in violation of the terms of his lease.

ET has reached out to Kelly's attorney for comment.

