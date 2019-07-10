R. Kelly's child support drama has made its way into Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's episode, R. Kelly's ex-wife, Drea, vents to Tammy Rivera about her issues with the musician, revealing that he's missed several child support payments.

ET learned in May that Kelly paid $62,000 in back child support to Drea. The singer was jailed in March for failing to pay more than $161,000 in overdue child support. He was released three days later after someone covered the debt on his behalf. His $62,000 payment to Drea was reportedly for the payments he missed in March, April and May.

"The judge put in a judgement against Robert for his back child support that he hasn't paid," Drea tells Tammy in ET's clip, filmed before Kelly's $62,000 payment. "Girl, he stopped paying last year, in June."

"Whatever we're going through as two adults who got divorced has nothing to do with you being a father. You being a bad husband has nothing to do with you being a father. Like, why don't you understand that?" she asks.

In a confessional, Tammy shares that she feels for Drea's story after getting to know her. Drea, who shares three children with Kelly -- Joann, 21, Jay, 19, and Robert, 17 -- spoke out about Kelly's alleged abuse in Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly docuseries earlier this year. He has denied any wrongdoing.

"If you never knew her story, never knew who she was, you wouldn't believe that she went through these things in her life," Tammy explains.

"This is what I won't understand. You haven't been paying child support, but you have enough money to have not one, but two live-in girlfriends? No!" Drea vents. "I have been through hell and back with this man. The last time he did some bullsh*t like this, I almost lost my house!"

Watch the full scene in the video player above, and see more on Kelly's drama in the video below.

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.

