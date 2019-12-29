Rachel Bloom is counting her blessings after a couple took the actress and her husband in during a snowstorm over the weekend.

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star revealed on Twitter on Friday that she and her husband, Dan Gregor, were nearly forced to sleep in their car after being stranded in Bakersfield, California.

"Hi. My husband and I are stranded in Bakersfield. Does...anyone have a place we could sleep?" she asked her followers. "We are stranded here or theoretically north of here (every highway going south is closed) and every hotel that’s open is at least a 2 hour drive away and we’re about to just sleep in our car."

Soon after, local couple Kate Brogden and Steven Porfiri reached out, offering Bloom and Gregor a place to stay for the night.

"Thank you to @katewritesthings, Steve and Steve’s entire family. You gave shelter to a pregnant lady wandering from inn to inn last night," Bloom later added on Instagram. "When my child is born as the inevitable Messiah, you will all be honored with golden steeds and flaming swords."

"The local news in Bakersfield did a story on the lovely people who took us in last night! Link in bio to see their beautiful house and majestic animals," she wrote.

Bloom announced that she and her husband were expecting their first child together at the Creative Arts Emmys in September, and revealed exclusively to ET that she was having a baby girl.

"I just really wanted to share my happy news with the world!" she shared. "Like, [the Emmy] makes me so happy and [my pregnancy] makes me happy."

See more on Bloom in the video below.

