As Crazy Ex-Girlfriend nears its series finale, creators Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna are looking back at their favorite memories from their time making the musical sitcom.

ET's Courtney Tezeno spoke with the collaborators and close friends at the 2019 PaleyFest LA at the Dolby Theatre on Wednesday -- as the Paley Center For Media celebrated the farewell seasons for both Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin -- and McKenna admitted that it's "hard to pick a single moment" that she holds most dear.

However, for Bloom, one of the most memorable experiences came while working out the dance moves for one of the most popular songs from the show's first season.

"When we filmed the number 'Heavy Boobs,' to demonstrate what I wanted a piece of blocking to be, I was braless at a choreography rehearsal," recalled Bloom, who also stars in the acclaimed series.

According to Bloom, the show's choreographer, Kathryn Burns, asked her to demonstrate what she meant by a lyric in the song that went, "If I swung them in your face you'd be like, 'Oh my god, that hurts!'"

"So there's a slow-mo video of me, at Kat's request to demonstrate a dance move with my braless bosom, hitting her in the face," Bloom explained. "It's great."

While the show is coming to an end, there's already talk about bringing it to Broadway. However, McKenna cautioned that, if that were to happen, it wouldn't be in "the near future."

"We barely have started talking about it," she added. "It's something we want to do, but it's like pie in the sky at this point."

If anyone could turn a wild, groundbreaking show like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend into a successful Broadway hit, it would be Bloom and McKenna, who have been close friends for a long time.

"I sang at her son's bar mitzvah," Bloom said.

"And I did give a toast at her wedding," McKenna added, explaining just how close they really are.

"It's really like a mother/sister/witch coven thing at this point," Bloom added of their friendship. "We have written nude in hot tub together."

Fans of the show are no doubt hoping they'll get another chance to see more from the dynamic duo in the future, whether it's on Broadway or on TV.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriendairs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, with its series finale airing April 5.

