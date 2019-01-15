Rachel Bloom’s mom was all of us at the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday!

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star and creator took her parents, Alan and Shelli, along to the glitzy awards ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

And, when the trio’s path collided with Lady Gaga in front of ET’s cameras, Shelli got to meet her musical idol.



“She loves you, she’s a big fan,” ET’s Lauren Zima explained to Gaga before kicking off an exclusive interview.

“I am a big fan,” Shelli admitted as the award-winning actress happily paused to say "Hi, Mom!" and give her a hug.

Rachel then reminded Gaga where the two had met before.



“We met at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation -- I’m Rachel,” she said. “My mother’s a massive fan. She’s always wanted to meet you.”

“Massive fan!” reiterated Shelli, as Gaga gave her a special wave.

It all started during ET’s interview with Bloom and her parents, who expressed how “wonderful” it was to have their daughter nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, before realizing Gaga was in the house -- just a few feet away.

“Lady Gaga is right there, Mom! My mom wants to meet Lady Gaga,” Rachel said, prompting Shelli to get her phone ready to snap a pic.

Asked what question they would have for Gaga if they had a chance to quiz the Golden Globe winner, Rachel said they would ask for a photo.

“The question to Lady Gaga is, ‘Can my mom take a picture of you right now? She is going to do it whether or not you like it, but Lady Gaga, can my mom, a couple of minutes ago, have taken a picture of you?”

“I love Lady Gaga,” Shelli added. “I love her singing. She is great.”

At this, proud pop Alan piped in to remind Shelli that their own daughter is a fabulous singer too.

“But she doesn’t have 150 new songs on television!” Alan said referring to Gaga.

The family then wrapped up the interview as Gaga approached ET and took the time to meet Shelli.

Rachel later shared the clip on Twitter, thanking the “Shallow” singer for being “so incredibly gracious.”

“This is a video of my mother hugging Lady Gaga. @etnow #CriticsChoiceAwards,” she captioned the epic clip, which quickly became an official Twitter Moment.

This is a video of my mother hugging Lady Gaga. @etnow#CriticsChoiceAwardspic.twitter.com/Ht1FwTohIe — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) January 15, 2019

Fans excitedly responded to the 31-year-old actress, sharing their joy for Shelli and how much they related to her.



“Your Mom's grin at the end of the hug is PRICELESS ,” replied one Twitter user. “She’s the fangirl in all of us. .”

“Grandma will get lots of points with grandkids,” wrote another fan.

Gaga’s fan encounter wasn’t the only moment that went viral after ET caught up with the A Star Is Born actress. A clip of her responding “That’s a secret” then sliding away after ET asked how she met her fiancé, Christian Carino, has also taken social media by storm.

Before her sultry exit, Gaga dished on how she’s balancing a hectic and exciting awards season with the recent launch of her two-part Las Vegas residency at the Park Theater in Sin City's newly rebranded Park MGM.



The pioneering project sees her playing both hit-fueled Lady Gaga Enigma pop concerts and stripped-down Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano shows.

“[It’s] a lot of hard work, but I have a wonderful team and we love what we do and it’s been amazing,” she said. “I get to celebrate the art of so many of my peers and then I also get to sing my pop show in Vegas and then I have a jazz show as well, which I love. I love to sing jazz, so I'm enjoying that too.”

See more on Gaga and the Critics’ Choice Awards below.



