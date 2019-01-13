Sunday was a bittersweet night for Lady Gaga. The 32-year-old performer took home two Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Song and Best Actress, but she also learned some heartbreaking news about her horse Arabella.

Shortly after the show wrapped, Gaga took to social media to share with her fans the tragic news.

“I am so honored and blessed to have won both Best Song and Best Actress alongside Glenn Close this evening,” she began, referencing the split win between the two leading ladies. “My heart is exploding with pride. But it saddens me to say that just after the show I learned that my dear angel of a horse, Arabella, is dying.”

Gaga skipped all post-show events in favor of rushing home to say goodbye to her beloved pet.

“She is and was a beautiful horse,” Gaga continued. “Our souls and spirits were one. When she was in pain, so was I. I will never forget the moments we shared. Long hikes together, galloping through the canyons. Feeding her cookies. She will forever be a part of me. I am so very sad.”

She concluded by sharing her hopes for Arabella, writing, “I wish for your pain to end, and the gates of heaven to open for you. I love you.”

Gaga also shared a photo of her riding Arabaella from a 2016 Vanity Fair Italy shoot.

