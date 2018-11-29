Rachel Brosnahan Shares Her Secret to Holiday Hosting

There's nothing like celebrating the holidays in New York City for Rachel Brosnahan.

"Everybody comes together with friends and family for at least a second," she told ET's Katie Krause of why she loves spending the season in the city so much.

"I do love to host," the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star added. "But I find it a little bit stressful, especially because the last couple of years have been busy. I often don't have a ton of time to get everything ready to prep."

Luckily for Brosnahan, however, she's found the perfect way to make holiday hosting a little simpler. She's partnered with American Express to host a holiday dinner in celebration of the Cash Magnet Card. "The card helps keep it super simple, so you get 1.5 percent cash back on everything: ingredients, decorations and more -- very important!" she insisted.

The card helps the actress be the best host she can be -- which she admitted is a little different from her Mrs. Maisel character, Midge.

"Midge gets a great sense of joy and purpose from presenting -- presenting herself, presenting her world, presenting dinner, it's something that makes her feel powerful. She loves getting into every minute detail," Brosnahan explained. "I like to keep things a little bit more low-key, but you know, I throw a good party too, I think!"

"I'm less of a cook and more of a chatter... but I do have one super simple recipe. It is my go-to for everything. It's the top secret Brosnahan family recipe called a cheese mound. It's so, so, so easy," she said.

Fans can find Brosnahan's recipe at americanexpress.com/holidayhosting, as well as others "to make your gathering feel particularly fancy [and] adult in a really, really simple way," she promised.

And it's not just the brunette beauty's dinner guests the actress splurges on during the holidays -- it's her two dogs too!

"They really appreciate it," she gushed. "I like to get them soft blankets and beds and extra toys during the holidays!"