There's a reason why they say hindsight is always 20/20. And the ability to see things clearer after they happen is a phenomenon Rachel Lindsay is learning amid her ongoing divorce from Bryan Abasolo.

The Bachelorette star appeared on the Hidden Gems podcast with Natasha Parker and opened up about her divorce. The 39-year-old lawyer shared that things are "unnecessarily messy" right now as she looks to rebuild and restructure her life following her New Year's Eve 2023 split.

And one of the questions people have peppered her about amid her divorce is whether she has a prenuptial agreement in place. She doesn't, and now wishes she did.

"The reason I didn't is because the place that I'm in now -- financially, however you want to define it -- is totally different than when I got married. We were more leveled and I wasn't in California," Lindsay said. "If I got married in California, I know California's wild. It's not in my favor all the time. So, it was just a different time. So, I wasn't leading with that, and we weren't on the same page with prenups. So, I just didn't want it to be a bigger issue. So, we don't have one."

Lindsay concedes "hindsight's 20/20." She added that she "always wanted to" have a prenup, but she and Abasolo just "weren't on the same page when it came to that."

According to court docs obtained by ET, Abasolo filed the divorce papers and is requesting spousal support. He lists the date of separation as Dec. 31, 2023 and claims their North Hollywood, California, home as community property.

The duo married on Aug. 24, 2019 -- after they met on her season of The Bachelorette in 2019 -- with a destination wedding in Mexico. They do not have any children.

Currently, Lindsay and Abasolo remain amicable, she said, but "the way it was filed was not," she added in reference to Abasolo filing for divorce. While Lindsay didn't elaborate on that point, she did admit that love got in the way of how she'd usually approach relationships.

"It's that damn love. Like, it's the feelings that clouded and you're like, 'Nope, you don't need to think about that.' [Because] now I hear all the time, I'm hearing conversations about how marriage is a business and it's contractual, but when you go into it, you really don't think of it that way because of the love you have for that person and it's hard to say, 'Oh, I'm going to go in and I'm going to treat this like a business,'" Lindsay explained. "Because that's how I functioned in all my relationships before, which I wasn't successful. So I was trying to lead with love and not going into it thinking logical. That sounds bad. Of course I was logical, but it wasn't the leading thought."

Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay during happier times. - Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Alzheimer's Association

In hindsight, Lindsay now implores everyone to have a prenup in place.

"I could have never predicted that in 2024 I would be getting a divorce," she said. "You just never know what life's gonna throw at you, what's going to happen. It's two people coming together for one union. You should absolutely get it and it's not unsexy and it doesn't mean you're planning for divorce. It's just smart."

Shortly after confirming the split, Lindsay went on her and Van Lathan's Higher Learning podcast and emotionally broke her silence about the sudden split.

"I didn't think I would get emotional," a choked-up Lindsay began. "First off, I just want to say thank you for people who reached out. I'm still trying to reply to people. You just never know how great your circle is until you see all the people that reach out and love you."

"Obviously, it's a difficult time [which you know] if you've read the headlines," she continued. "You're probably wondering why I would even work, but to be honest with you, I need to distract myself from myself. The best way to do that is to do something that I love, and I love Higher Learning."

