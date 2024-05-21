For Raegan Revord, starring on Young Sheldon has been her primary focus for the show's seven seasons -- but now she has her eyes set on the future.

The 16-year-old actress attended the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's 49th annual Gracie Awards in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, where she spoke with ET about some of her memories from her time on set.

"We were wrapping, a lot of guest stars and... we pulled the couch off of set. It was the green couch that's in the living room -- we pulled it off the set and I actually posted a photo of all of us sitting on it," Revord recalled.

"We were just hanging out and we were just piled on the couch and it was so much fun," she shared. "For like three hours, we were just hanging out and laughing, and it was great."

The series finale aired last week, and while Young Sheldon has come to an end, CBS announced that a spinoff series, Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, is set to premiere in the fall.

The series stars Montana Jordan as Georgie Sheldon -- the older brother of Revord's Missy Sheldon -- as well as Emily Osment, who stars as Georgie's wife, Mandy McAllister.

"I'm so happy for Montana and Emily! They deserve it, above and beyond," Revord marveled. "They're so talented and they're some of my favorite people ever, and I'm so excited to see where the show goes."

When it comes to reprising her role as Georgie's younger sister in the spinoff, Revord says she's open to the possibility, but also has some big plans of her own.

"I love playing Missy for the past seven years, but I also want to go on and do other things as well," Revord admitted. "So its complicated... [but] I want to do a drama at some point."

Raegan Revord attends the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's 49th annual Gracie Awards in Beverly Hills on May 21. - Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As for her role at this year's Gracie Awards, Revord was named the Digital Impact Ambassador, and she expressed her excitement at being involved in the ceremony -- which was created to "recognize exemplary programming created by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment," as the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation explains.

"I'm so excited to be here! I've met so many cool people already, and I just got here, and its such an honor," Revord shared. "Its so inspiring to be here and to see all the amazing, talented women who are here, and I'm so excited."

