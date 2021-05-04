RaeLynn Expecting First Child With Husband Josh Davis

Congratulations are in order for RaeLynn and her husband, Josh Davis! ET can confirm that the former Voice contestant is expecting her first child, a baby girl, in September. The country singer shared the news on Instagram Tuesday, which also happens to be her 27th birthday.

"Well this Georgia Peach and Texas Rose did the thing. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! I’m 27 years old and 21 weeks into carrying our BABY GIRL. 🍼🌼✨👶🏼," she wrote next to the photo of Davis with his arms around her while she cradled her growing baby bump.

RaeLynn went on to share several sweet photos from the maternity shoot, including one of the singer sitting in a wicker chair surrounded by flowers.

The couple, who have been married for five years, tied the knot during a private ceremony in 2016 at a friend's barn in Franklin, Tennessee. They had more than 300 guests, including pals Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, at the ceremony.

Back in February 2020, RaeLynn opened up to ET about their relationship, saying that their secret to success is "communication and a lot of love."

"Don’t take any moment together for granted. We have great communication and a lot of love," the singer shared. "The best part about marriage is sharing your life with your best friend. He is my heart."

