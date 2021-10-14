RaeLynn is giving ET a tour of her daughter Daisy's nursery. The country singer opened up about motherhood and showed us a few of the fun baby gifts from some of her famous friends, including Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

"It has been honestly amazing," RaeLynn told ET's Cassie DiLaura of motherhood. "I, of course, am not sleeping as much as I was, definitely sleep when the baby sleeps. When they say that, it's so true, but I didn't expect to love being a mother as much as I do. I mean, I knew I was gonna love it, because I love babies, but there is honestly nothing like it."

"I think it's just amazing how God works, and how women work, because right when you hold your baby, you forget the pain, you forget how hard it was because it's your baby," she continued to say of the birthing process. "I brought her home and I'm waddling from just this whole experience, and birth and everything, and I literally was like, 'I'd do it again tomorrow.' but it's just crazy, you forget it because they're so amazing, and so I've enjoyed it so much. I'm excited to watch her grow."

Since welcoming Daisy in September, RaeLynn has been gifted some pretty sweet gifts from her friends and fellow country stars, including a pair of hot pink, Ugg baby slippers that Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, gave Daisy, baby Golden Goose sneakers from Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, and a huge delivery of flowers from her former Voice coach, Shelton, and his new bride, Stefani.

"They've been so sweet, and when Daisy was born they sent this huge thing of flowers," RaeLynn said about the gift she received from the newly married couple after Daisy's birth. "Gwen and Blake have been so sweet about her."

RaeLynn and Shelton have kept a close bond since her days on the singing competition show, and it's one the 27-year-old singer says they'll have forever.

"I honestly think the bond that we have is just, he met me at a very young age and he saw my ability to song-write, and I remember when I first showed him one of my songs. I showed him 'Boyfriend,' and he was like, 'You wrote this?' and I was like, 'Yeah,' and that was one of the first times that I met him, when I was on The Voice, and he was just so sweet and I don't know, every once in a while, you just meet somebody that you are like, 'This person is going to be in my life for the rest of my life,' and I just know that I am going to know that person. I knew that right when I met Blake, he was somebody that I knew would be in my life forever and be a constant friend and a constant mentor," she explained.

She continued, "I just consider myself lucky because the connection that we built was just so authentic, and then he has been such a big advocate for me in Nashville."

The pair most recently collaborated on a track for RaeLynn's new album, Baytown.

"Me and Blake have been trying to find a song to do together since I have been on The Voice, and for the last 10 years, we have been like, 'What are we going to do? What are we going to do?' We could not do a love song. That would be weird, because he is like my freaking dad slash uncle, and so we were just always bouncing songs back and forth to each other," the Queens Don't singer shared.

RaeLynn shared that their track, "Why I Got a Truck," is probably her favorite from the album.

"I went into the studio with Corey Cotter and Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line and I am like, 'Let's write a song that is a straight duet for me and Blake,' and so I had the title, 'Why I Got a Truck,' and we wrote this song, and right when I sent it to Blake, he was all into it, so it is probably one of my favorites."

The country star said that she's been waiting for a while to put out a new record, and much like with the birth of Daisy, RaeLynn said her new album is very much a "labor of love."

"I was cool working on this record, pregnant," she revealed. "I did all the vocals when I was pregnant with Daisy. And then, you physically see something that you birthed. I see Daisy, now in the flesh, and then I see this record that she was a part of, which was so cool."

You can listen to RaeLynn's new album, Baytown, out now.

