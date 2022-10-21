All in the family! When Rainey Qualley needs some extra outfit options, all she has to do is take a peek in her mom, Andie MacDowell, and sister, Margaret Qualley's, closets, and just like that, her wardrobe selection is tripled.

The actress stunned while celebrating Chanel's new 1932 Collection and the 90th anniversary of Gabrielle Chanel's first high jewelry collection at The Lot at Formosa in West Hollywood, California, on Oct. 20, and told ET about the fashion tips -- and items --- she's gathered from her loved ones.

Emily James/BFA.com

"I think we pick up style unintentionally from our parents. I'm drawn to the feminine patterns and fits that my mom liked," Qualley explained.

Some specific pieces that have caught her eye: "I love collecting vintage rings and jewelry that has meaning, like things that my dad has given me, or rings that my mother has passed down to me. ... My sister and I both wear a couple rings that one of my mom's ex-boyfriend's who passed away gave to her. ... I love something that's kind of spooky. ... Jewelry is really special because it can be generational and it tells a story."

And when it comes to their familial bond and borrowing from each other, the singer and her actress sister follow the "sharing is caring" motto without hesitation.

Getty Images for the National Women’s History Museum

"We're not jealous or possessive at all. We're actually the opposite. We're like, 'Oh, you like it? You take it! Please have it!' I'll tell her, 'I like that,' and she'll be like, 'Do you want it?'"' she spilled.

As for the best style advice she's received from her mom? "She taught me to wear clothes that fit your body and what makes you feel comfortable. Sometimes I put clothes on and I just don't feel like myself. I know I'm gonna feel uncomfortable and be thinking about what I'm wearing, rather than just enjoying my time," the "Love Me Like You Hate Me" songstress said.

"It's about wearing clothes that elevate your experience rather than distracting from what's going on in your life," she added.

