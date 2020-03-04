Ralph Lauren is the latest fashion brand to cancel its show due to the coronavirus.

WWD reported on Tuesday that Ralph Lauren announced the cancellation of its Fall/Winter 2020 fashion show, which was set to take place in New York in April. Lauren skipped on showing the new collection during New York Fashion Week in February.

Gucci and Prada also recently canceled their cruise 2021 fashion shows. Gucci was planning to show in San Francisco in May, while Prada was scheduled in Tokyo in the same month.

Reported cases of the coronavirus surfaced in Italy in the midst of Milan Fashion Week in late February, which resulted in Giorgio Armani to stream the Fall/Winter 2020 fashion show on online platforms without an audience in attendance. Burberry and Chanel have postponed their April Shanghai and May Beijing shows, respectively.

The music industry is also being impacted by the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Musicians such as BTS, British rapper Stormzy, Avril Lavigne and the National have canceled their shows in Asia.

Infectious disease researcher Dr. Ravina Kullar spoke with ET on the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases and explained the steps to take if one feels sick with coronavirus symptoms.

"One key thing I want to say is anyone that's sick and is displaying these signs and symptoms: a fever, respiratory symptoms, very similar to the flu -- go in and get tested. Now all labs are able to do testing for coronavirus as well. So if you are negative for influenza, you're going to automatically get tested to see if you carry COVID-19. And I would recommend staying away from the rest of the population [until] you get your result back. I also recommend, if you're traveling, don't travel when you're sick. If you aren't sick, just take precautionary measures."

