Gwyneth Paltrow is not taking any chances. Amid ongoing news of a coronavirus outbreak in Europe, the 47-year-old Goop founder took some precautions when traveling to Paris.

"En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane," the actress captioned a selfie in which she's wearing a thick black face mask. "I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently. 😷"

Paltrow is referring to her 2011 role in the film Contagion, in which she was patient zero in a massive virus outbreak that took out a huge chunk of the world's population.

The mother of two isn't the only Hollywood star taking precautions. Production has been halted on Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 in Italy as a safety measure.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7," a spokesperson from Paramount Pictures told ET in a statement. "During this hiatus, we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves."

According to The New York Times, cases of coronavirus in Europe have been reported in Italy, Austria, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Spain and Switzerland after the initial outbreak in China.

