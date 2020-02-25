Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses is very evolved for a teenager! The 13-year-old son of the actress and Chris Martin is impressed by his mom's work with Goop.

"I think it must be pretty surreal for them to be the kids of somebody, well, both of their parents are in the public eye," the 47-year-old business mogul said of her and Martin's kids, Moses and 15-year-old daughter Apple, on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. "It's interesting to watch them sort of evolve along with our careers as they go."

As for his mom's more exhibitionist products and ideas, Moses is keeping an open mind.

"Actually my son said to me the other day, 'At first I thought it was really embarrassing that there were vibrators on your website and now I think it's a great thing!'" Paltrow said. "He's like, 'You're a feminist, mom. You're a bada**.' I was like, 'Thank you!'"

The Politician star admitted that she wasn't quite as mature when she was her son's age, noting, "I was just trying to figure it all out, and I was super insecure. It's a tough age, that middle school."

While Paltrow is impressing her son, Martin recently opened up about embarrassing their daughter, Apple, at her first job.

"I just went to see. And I thought, 'I better buy something.' So I took a T-shirt from the rack and I lined up in the queue," he said last month on The Ellen DeGeneres Show of visiting the store where Apple was working. "She was at the check out, and there were two check outs, and she saw me and she went like this, [mouths, 'Dad, get out!']. And I felt terrible, so I moved to the other line."

For more on Paltrow and Martin's family dynamic, watch the clip below:

