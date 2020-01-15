Even celebrity dads can be embarrassing! Chris Martin appears on Wednesday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he opens up about accidentally cramping his teenage daughter, Apple's, style while she was at her first job.

"My daughter works in a clothing store. It's her first job, and she's 16 and I'm so proud of her," Martin gushes. "She's making her way in the world."

He goes on to note that he recently stopped by the store to surprise her, but didn't get the reception he'd anticipated.

"I just went to see. And I thought, 'I better buy something.' So I took a T-shirt from the rack and I lined up in the queue," he says. "She was at the check out, and there were two check outs, and she saw me and she went like this, [mouths, 'Dad, get out!']. And I felt terrible, so I moved to the other line."

He jokes that he was "really scared" of Apple after the exchange.

"I paid for the T-shirt, and I'd brought her some fudge. She loves candy, fudge," he recalls. "So I said to the lady, 'Can you just give this to my daughter?' And as I was leaving, she shouted, 'I love you, Dad!'"

This isn't the first time one of Apple's famous parents have embarrassed her. Last March, she commented on one of her mom, Gwyneth Paltrow's, photos of her from a ski trip.

"Mom, we have discussed this," she wrote at the time. "You may not post anything without my consent."

Martin is also dating actress Dakota Johnson, who recently caused a stir on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when she called out the host for skipping her birthday party. Watch the clip below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ellen DeGeneres Misses Dakota Johnson's Birthday to Attend Football Game With George W. Bush This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Was Not Happy She Posted a Photo of Her Without 'Consent'

Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Are Adorably Twinning in New Photo

Ellen DeGeneres Missed Dakota Johnson's Birthday to Hang With George W. Bush

Related Gallery