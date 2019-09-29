Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Are Adorably Twinning in New Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow and her 15-year-old daughter, Apple, are two of a kind!

On Friday, the Avengers: Endgame actress celebrated her 47th birthday and her pal, journalist and TV personality Derek Blasberg, took the opportunity to share a touching photo of Paltrow, her mother, actress Blythe Danner, and her teenage daughter -- who is the spitting image of her Oscar-winning mom.

"Today is the middle one's birthday, but let's celebrate the entire Danner-Paltrow-Martin bloodline," Blasberg captioned the rare family photo on Instagram. "Here are three kind, talented, sweet, lithe (rhymes with Blythe!), wonderful women. The apple doesn't fall from the tree - and neither does Apple. Wishing you the absolute bestest year ever @gwynethpaltrow! 💘🎂."

Besides Apple, Paltrow also shares a 13-year-old son, Moses, with her ex-husband, Chris Martin.

Blasberg was hardly the only individual in Paltrow's close inner circle to post a sweet birthday message for the leading lady's big day. Her husband, producer Brad Falchuk, shared a stunning makeup-free photo of Paltrow as well and alongside, he offered some touching thoughts on his better half.

"Today is Gwyneth's birthday so I'm just going to say it -- she's the greatest human being ever," he gushed in the caption of an Instagram post. "She's not perfect -- her sense of humor can be a little on the dirty side, she gets very angry at other drivers, isn't that cheery before her first cup of coffee, considers dehydration to be a character flaw and improperly seasoned food hurts her feelings."

"Even with all of these imperfections, her gifts elevate her -- blue eyes that see the best in the people she loves and a tireless drive to make sure they see it too," he continued. "Soft, hard-working hands that she uses to make the most delicious pancakes and make you feel at home with the slightest touch. Extreme curiosity and even more extreme bravery to share that curiosity and the places it takes her with the world."

Falchuk concluded by praising Paltrow for being a "relentless mother and step mother," as well as "the BEST wife."

"She's endlessly fascinating, succeeds at everything she does and drinks whiskey and eats fried food yet still manages to look like that," he finished. "Happy birthday, Love. I know I'm not the only person to say, thank God you were born. I love you."

After seeing the post, Paltrow replied to her husband in the comments. "Dead," she wrote. "I love you @bradfalchuk."

This weekend, Paltrow's new series The Politician arrived on Netflix and during a visit to the Today show, she revealed that it took some prodding from Falchuk, who's a producer on the series, to get her back in front of the camera.

"He had to convince me a little bit," she said. "I've got a pretty big day job over at goop.com, so I sorta put acting on the back burner. But, he was writing and he was like, 'I think I'm writing a part for you.' And I was like, 'I don't think I can do a part.' And lo and behold, here I am."

Also during the interview, Paltrow shared a very candid comment about Apple and Moses while discussing her own experience as a mother: "It's the best. They're really coming into themselves, they're hilarious, they're smart. They can talk, they can sort of muse about things. It's the greatest. I mean, yeah they can kind of be d**ks once and a while."

After noticing her language didn't pass the bleep test, she added, "Oops, sorry about that. Sorry, America!"

