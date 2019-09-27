Gwyneth Paltrow Jokingly Calls Her Kids 'D**ks' Live on 'Today' Show

Gwyneth Paltrow isn't afraid to get candid about her kids.

The 47-year-old Politician star was asked about her daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13, by pal Savannah Guthrie on Thursday's Today show. At first, she couldn't stop gushing about being the parent of teenagers, saying, "It's the best. They're really coming into themselves, they're hilarious, they're smart. They can talk, they can sort of muse about things. It's the greatest."

But then she admitted, "I mean, yeah they can kind of be d**ks once and a while."

The NBC morning show had to bleep out Paltrow's language, prompting her to laugh and say, "Oop, sorry about that! Sorry, America!"

The GOOP founder also opened up about her decision to come forward in the Harvey Weinstein expose, and how her daughter helped her make the difficult decision.

“I was really scared. I think society had shown us only basically examples where women coming forward ended up not being advantageous for the woman, but I really felt like it was time.” @GwynethPaltrow on helping @jodikantor and @mega2e with their Harvey Weinstein story pic.twitter.com/FNPCd8Zi3n — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 26, 2019

"I really felt like it was it was time," she said. "I think also having a teenage daughter that was the love of my life and worrying about her going into the workplace and feeling like if there was ever a chance that there could be a cultural shift on this stuff, I wanted to participate in."

For more from Paltrow, watch the clip below:

