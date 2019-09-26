Gwyneth Paltrow Says Husband Brad Falchuk Convinced Her to Act Again

It turns out, getting Gwyneth Paltrow back in front of the camera for her latest role took some serious convincing.

On Thursday, the 46-year-old Oscar winner appeared on the Today show to promote The Politician, where she admitted that her husband, producer Brad Falchuk, had to do some cajoling to get her to be a part of the Netflix series.

"He had to convince me a little bit," she said. "I've got a pretty big day job over at goop.com, so I sorta put acting on the back burner. But, he was writing and he was like, 'I think I'm writing a part for you.' And I was like, 'I don't think I can do a part.' And lo and behold, here I am."

.@GwynethPaltrow talks to @savannahguthrie about working with her husband Brad Falchuk on @the_Politician, and she says that @LauraDern predicted her career in business years ago. pic.twitter.com/dMBmpklfGg — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 26, 2019

In the series, Paltrow plays Georgina Hobart, the mother of Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a high school student who is single-mindedly determined to someday become the President of the United States, making for all manner of comedic situations as he campaigns to be student body president in affluent Santa Barbara. However, as Paltrow and Savannah Guthrie discussed on Today, Georgina has plenty of her own eccentricities, which the show will explore.

"By the way, it does seem like it was written for you," Guthrie said. "The part is kind of just perfect for you."

"I don't know how I should take that," Paltrow responded with a laugh. Later, she added that her character is "complicated."

Paltrow also talked about her strolled out to Stevie Wonder's "Superstition" at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards becoming a viral moment, stating: "I think I look pretty normal. I don't totally get it."

She then explained that her black-and-white vintage Valentino gown might have been to blame for her unusual strut. "There was no slit in the back of the dress -- from 1963, a couture Valentino gown," she noted. "I didn't want to chop a slit in it."

While talking about Goop, Guthrie asked if Paltrow could have imagined she'd become a businesswoman back in the day, to which the leading lady shared the details of a recent conversation she had with another movie star.

"You know, it's funny, I was talking to Laura Dern the other day and she said, 'Do you remember when you were, like, 25, we were sitting on the porch and you said, I think I want to go into business one day.' And I have no recollection of it, but she said that I was eyeing it even then."

The Politician arrives on Friday on Netflix.

Watch Paltrow's full interview above.

