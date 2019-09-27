Happy birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow!

The actress turned 47 on Friday, receiving an incredibly sweet (and funny) message from husband Brad Falchuk.

"Today is Gwyneth's birthday so I'm just going to say it -- she's the greatest human being ever," he gushed in the caption of an Instagram post. "She's not perfect -- her sense of humor can be a little on the dirty side, she gets very angry at other drivers, isn't that cheery before her first cup of coffee, considers dehydration to be a character flaw and improperly seasoned food hurts her feelings."

"Even with all of these imperfections, her gifts elevate her -- blue eyes that see the best in the people she loves and a tireless drive to make sure they see it too," he continued. "Soft, hard working hands that she uses to make the most delicious pancakes and make you feel at home with the slightest touch. Extreme curiosity and even more extreme bravery to share that curiosity and the places it takes her with the world."

Falchuk concluded the post by praising Paltrow for being a "relentless mother and step mother," as well as "the BEST wife."

"All of her friends know she's their champion and no one wears clothes as well as she does," he added. "She's endlessly fascinating, succeeds at everything she does and drinks whiskey and eats fried food yet still manages to look like that. Happy birthday, Love. I know I'm not the only person to say, thank God you were born. I love you."

After seeing the post, Paltrow replied to her husband in the comments. "Dead," she wrote. "I love you @bradfalchuk."

Paltrow's birthday comes just a few days after she attended the Emmys in a stunning black-and-white vintage Valentino gown. The actress quickly received the gif treatment thanks to her unusual walk to Stevie Wonder's "Superstition" as she made her way across the stage to present the Best Actress award to Killing Eve's Jodie Comer.

During her appearance on Today on Thursday, Paltrow admitted that she didn't think her walk should've garnered all this attention. "I think I look pretty normal," she said. "I don’t totally get it."

She then explained that her dress might have been to blame for the quirky strut. "There was no slit in the back of the dress -- from 1963, a couture Valentino gown," she noted. "I didn’t want to chop a slit in it."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwyneth Paltrow Says Husband Brad Falchuk Convinced Her to Act Again

Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts to Her Emmys Walk Going Viral: 'I Don't Totally Get It'

Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes She's Not Good At Memorizing Lines at Her 'Old Age' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery