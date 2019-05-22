Randall Park couldn't be happier for Fresh Off the Boat's renewal.

While news of the ABC sitcom season six pickup wasn't what Constance Wu was expecting, her co-star and on-screen husband was "thrilled" about it.

ET's Denny Directo caught up with Park and his Always Been My Maybe co-star, Ali Wong, at the film's Los Angeles premiere at the Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday, where he touched on the FOTB renewal news.

"Thrilled, very happy," Park said about continuing the Huang family story. Wong, who worked on the series as a writer, also expressed her excitement, explaining that it was where she met Always Be My Maybe director Nahnatchka Khan.

"This movie wouldn't have happened the way it did if I'd never worked on that show, and it's where I learned how to write story," Wong shared. "So it was a great experience and I will always have a special place in my heart for Fresh Off the Boat."

Earlier this month, Wu tweeted a series of shocking NSFW tweets about the show's renewal, expressing that the news was "not" good. "So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F**k," she tweeted shortly after the news was announced. She followed that up with another NSFW tweet, writing, "F**king hell."

However, a day after, she posted a lengthy note, apologizing for her outburst and explaining that she didn't "hate the show" but was upset that its renewal meant she had to pass on another project she was "passionate about."

"I've always sought artistic challenge over comfort and ease. I was disappointed in not being able to do that other project – because that other project would have challenged me as an artist – that other project would have been really hard and not easy or pleasant at all," she explained.

Wu continued by admitting that she knows that her "words and ill-timing were insensitive to those who are struggling, especially insensitive considering the fact that I use to be in that struggle too."

These words are my truth. I hope you hear them pic.twitter.com/l6SvbFcUlj — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 11, 2019

Park, meanwhile, has been enjoying working on the upcoming Netflix rom-com. The story follows Sasha Tran (Wong), a celebrity chef who moves back to San Francisco and stumbles into Marcus Kim (Park), a close childhood friend that she lost touch with over the years. After her engagement to her aloof fiance (Daniel Dae Kim) goes to pieces, she and Marcus rekindle their friendship.

"It's been a joy, it's been so much fun working with people you love, including Natch," Park expressed. "It really doesn't get any better."

The film also features a hilarious cameo by Keanu Reeves. "He's incredible and was so great to work with and we're just so happy he's in the movie," Park added.

Always Be My Maybe streams on Netflix on May 31.

For more on the FOTB controversy, watch below.

