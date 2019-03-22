It's that time of year again: Time to see if your favorite TV shows are coming back!

ABC

Renewed:

A Million Little Things - Season 2

Bachelor in Paradise - Season 6

The Bachelorette - Season 15 (Premieres May 13)

The Conners - Season 2

The Good Doctor - Season 3

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD - through Season 7

Modern Family - Season 11 (Final season)

Canceled:

Take Two

Yet to Premiere:

Bless This Mess (Premieres April 16)

Grand Hotel (Premieres June 17)

Reef Break (Premieres in summer)

Awaiting Decision:

American Housewife

The Bachelor

Black-ish

The Fix

For the People

Fresh Off the Boat

The Goldbergs

Grey’s Anatomy (Likely returning for Season 16)

How to Get Away With Murder

The Kids Are Alright

The Rookie

Schooled

Single Parents

Speechless

Splitting Up Together

Station 19

Whiskey Cavalier

CBS

Renewed:

Big Brother - Season 21 (No formal announcement, but Julie Chen says she will return)

Criminal Minds - Season 15 (Final season)

Elementary - Season 7 (Final season)

FBI - Season 2

God Friended Me - Season 2

Magnum, P.I. - Season 2

Mom - through Season 8

The Neighborhood - Season 2

Ransom - Season 3

Young Sheldon - through Season 4



Final Season:

The Big Bang Theory - Season 12 (Series finale on May 16)

Canceled:

Salvation

Yet to Premiere:

The Code (Premieres April 9)

The Red Line (Premieres April 28)

Awaiting Decision:

The Amazing Race - Season 30 (Premieres May 22)

Blue Bloods

Bull

Celebrity Big Brother

Fam

Happy Together

Hawaii Five-0

Instinct - Season 2 (Return date not yet announced)

Life in Pieces - Season 4 (Premieres April 19)

Madam Secretary

MacGyver

Man With a Plan

Murphy Brown

NCIS

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: New Orleans

SEAL Team

Survivor (Likely returning for Seasons 39 and 40)

SWAT

The CW

Renewed:

Arrow - Season 8 (Final season)

Black Lightning - Season 3

Burden of Truth - Season 2

Charmed - Season 2

DC's Legends of Tomorrow - Season 5

Dynasty - Season 3

The Flash - Season 6

Legacies - Season 2

The Outpost - Season 2

Riverdale - Season 4

Supergirl - Season 5

Supernatural - Season 15 (Final Season)

Final Season:

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend - Season 4(Series finale on April 5)

Jane the Virgin - Season 5 (Premieres March 27)

iZombie - Season 5 (Premieres May 2)

Canceled:

N/A

Yet to Premiere:

In the Dark (Premieres April 4)

Awaiting Decision:

The 100 - Season 6 (Premieres April 25)

All American

Roswell, New Mexico

New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:

Bulletproof (Premieres in summer)

Fox

Renewed:

Bob's Burgers - Season 10

Family Guy - Season 18

The Masked Singer - Season 2

The Simpsons - through Season 32

Final Season:

Gotham - Season 5 (Series finale on April 25)

Canceled:

N/A

Awaiting Decision:

9-1-1

American Idol

The Cool Kids

Empire

The Gifted

Last Man Standing

Lethal Weapon

The Orville

The Passage

Proven Innocent

Rel

The Resident

Star

New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:

90210 (Premieres in summer)

Bless the Harts

Duncanville

NBC

Renewed:

The Blacklist - Season 7

Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Season 7 (Second season on NBC)

Chicago Fire - Season 8

Chicago Med - Season 5

Chicago PD - Season 7

The Good Place - Season 4

New Amsterdam - Season 2

Superstore - Season 5

Will & Grace - Season 3 (11th season overall)

Canceled:

Marlon

Midnight, Texas

Trial & Error

Yet to Premiere:

Abby's (Premieres March 28)

The InBetween (No premiere date announced)

Awaiting Decision:

A.P. Bio

Blindspot

The Enemy Within

Good Girls

I Feel Bad

Law & Order: SVU

Manifest

This Is Us

The Village

The Voice

New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:

The Gilded Age(Sometime in 2019)

Law & Order: Hate Crimes (Being redeveloped)

